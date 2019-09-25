Pak Hindu girl’s death: Police records statement

Larkana: There is not much progress in the investigation into the death of Pakistani Hindu girl Nimrita Kumari, who was found dead in her hostel room last week. The police have now recorded the statement of her roommate.Larkana, Sep 24 (IANS) There is not much progress in the investigation into the death of Pakistani Hindu girl Nimrita Kumari, who was found dead in her hostel room last week. The police have now recorded the statement of her roommate.

According to Pakistani media reports, the police have recorded the statement of Gita, Nimrita's roommate, who was also a student of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) in Larkana, Sindh.

According to the reports, Gita told police that Nimrita's body was discovered on September 16 when her hostel room was broken into as it was locked from inside. There was a dupatta tied around her neck.

According to Gita, police found a small scissor on her bed during investigations. The scissor could not even cut the dupatta. Two of Nimrita's college mates - Mehran Abro and Ali Shan Memon, who are in police custody, were seen in a video apparently shot on September 13 with Nimrita.

According to reports, Nimrita looks tense in the video.

Police said most of the calls made from Nimrita's mobile phone were to Mehran Abro.

Abro, who had earlier said that Nimrita wanted to marry him but he refused, has revealed more during the police interrogation.

Abro said that if the marriage had actually taken place, both the families would have been destroyed due to religious reasons.

He told police that his family members were not in favour of the marriage with Nimrita. He had even told the same to Nimrita's family.

According to media reports, Nimrita was upset after Abro refused to marry her.

About using Nimrita's ATM card for shopping, Abro said that both of them made purchases in Karachi for Nimrita's sister's marriage.

Meanwhile, the office of the Sindh Chief Minister has directed the Vice-Chancellor of the SMBBMU not to issue further statements related to the investigation into Nimrita's death.

Police have not yet ascertained whether Nimrita committed suicide or was murdered, though the university authorities had claimed that she had committed suicide.