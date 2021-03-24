Pak immigration officer suspended for harassing woman at Karachi airport

  1. Sify.com
Wed, Mar 24th, 2021
Karachi [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended one of its immigration officers for harassing a young woman at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The security officer harassed the young woman who arrived from Bahrain on Monday evening when, according to the woman, the FIA officer reportedly asked her for her number and mithai, or sweetmeat, reported Geo.tv.
The incident was filmed by the onlookers and the immigration officer was unable to respond to any of the questions.
FIA Sindh Director Amir Farooqi on Tuesday suspended the immigration officer, reported him to the zonal office, and initiated departmental action against him. (ANI)

