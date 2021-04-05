Pak industrialists oppose rise in energy tariff

Karachi [Pakistan], April 5 (ANI): Pakistan industrialists on Sunday opposed the anticipated increase of Rs 5.36 per unit in base electricity tariff.

Resenting frequent hikes in the power tariff that would strike a blow to the industry, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) former president Mian Anjum Nisar said it would turn Pakistani products uncompetitive in the international market, reported The Express Tribune.



According to a statement issued on Saturday, he termed it unfortunate that the average electricity uniform rate would gradually rise to Rs 21.04 per unit and that too after excluding taxes, duties and surcharges.

The cumulative impact of the rebasing in July 2021 has been worked out at a burden of Rs 414 billion on the power consumers, said Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Shahzeb Akram called for introducing power sector reforms, resolving the matter of overbilling, technical losses and transmission issues and stressed promotion of off-grid solutions and incentives for renewable energy solutions, reported The Express Tribune.

"If the government failed to take immediate measures, the power sector is likely to choke up due to hefty outstanding dues," he said.

Pakistan has been facing severe power shortage and blackouts amid surging power prices that have broken the backbone of industries badly affected by COVID-19. Moreover, transmission and distribution losses, overdue payments, and theft and pilferage of electricity also power up the debts that threaten to stall the industrial growth of Pakistan. (ANI)

