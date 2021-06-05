Pak Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says Islamabad to fence Iran border

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 5 (ANI): Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid before heading to his two-day visit to Waziristan stated in a video message on Friday that the government would fence its border along Iran.



He said the fencing on the western border would be completed by the end of the year to stem the incidents of terrorism and infiltration, reported The Frontier Post.

Rashid said incidents of terrorism were rising in Islamabad. Last night, two police officials were killed, he said adding that in his government tenure, as many as nine policemen were killed.

After relaying his video message, the Interior Minister went on his Waziristan visit. He would participate in the passing out parade of Scout Training Academy, Mir Ali.

The minister would also inaugurate a passport office in Miran Shah. He will hold meetings with the officials of Frontier Corps and civil administration, reported The Frontier Post. The long and insecure border between the two countries has long been notorious for the alleged cross-border movement of terrorists.

Human traffickers have also been using these unfrequented routes for human trafficking to European countries via Iran and Turkey. (ANI)

