Pak introder crosses IB in J&K, held

The 40-year-old, who identified himself as Shabbir during preliminary inquiry, was held while he was making a desperate attempt to cross the fence.

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday apprehended a Pakistani national who crossed the International Border (IB) near R.S. Pura sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

"BSF troopers observed the suspicious movement of the Pakistani national who had crossed the IB near BP No 942. He was warned to stop but did not pay any attention," the BSF said in a statement.

Shabbir was subsequently fired upon due to which he sustained a minor injury.

The BSF troopers later apprehended Shabbir and handed him over to the police.

The BSF is responsible for guarding the 3,323 km India-Pakistan and 4,096 km India-Bangladesh borders.

--IANS

rak/vd