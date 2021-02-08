Pak intruder shot dead along J&K international border

Jammu, Feb 8 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot down one Pakistani intruder in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district along the International Border.

In a statement, the Central Armed Police Force said that the BSF troopers observed movement by the intruder at around 9.45 a.m. as he was heading towards the security fences near border post number 64 in the Border Outpost Chak Faquira.