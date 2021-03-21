  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Bikaner area

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Bikaner area

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 21st, 2021, 17:26:13hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a cross-border intrusion bid in Rajasthan's Bikaner after it shot dead a Pakistani intruder who was trying to enter the Indian territory.

BSF has foiled an attempt of a Pakistan intruder after his suspicious movement was detected ahead of the fence in Indian territory in the Bikaner area. After the intruder didn't stop despite a warning, the troops shot him dead, according to a tweet by Border Security Force.
"BSF foiled the attempt of Pak intruder. Suspicious movement of Pak intruder detected ahead of #fence in #Indian_territory in AOR of #Bikaner, Intruder didn't stop despite challenging, Sensing threat, #BSF fired & shot dead Pak intruder," the tweet from BSF read. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features