Pak-Iran goods train service suspended after derailment

At least six bogies of the freight train, which was on its way to the provincial capital city of Quetta from Iranian Zahedan city, derailed on Saturday near Dalbandin in Chagai district, the Pakistan Railways sources told Xinhua news agency.

Islamabad, June 20 (IANS) The goods train service between Pakistan and Iran was suspended after a freight train derailed in Balochistan province, sources said.

They added that no one was injured in the incident.

The sources said that the incident occurred due to overspeeding of the train on the dilapidated Pakistan-Iran railway track, adding that around about 30 metres of it was affected after the incident and repair work has been started.

Additional rescue teams have been dispatched from Quetta to the area to restore the train service expeditiously, the sources added.

