Pak issues fresh travel advisory

The fresh advisory issued by the Director Air Transport Department of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) will remain valid till March 14, Dawn news reported.

Islamabad, March 2 (IANS) Pakistan issued a fresh travel advisory under which the categorised country list concerning inbound travel has been amended, the media reported on Tuesday.

Under the new advisory, nine more countries have been added to Category C, which increased the total to 15.

The countries are the UK, South Africa, Portugal, Peru, Netherlands, Tanzania, Botswana, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Zambia, Brazil and Mozambique.

International travel to Pakistan from Category C countries is currently restricted and only allowed as per guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The PCAA has categorised 21 countries as Category A. Travellers from Category A do not require Covid-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan.

Whereas, travellers from countries not specified in Category A, require a test 72 hours prior departure.

--IANS

ksk/