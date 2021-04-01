Pak launches drone patrolling on highways

The monitoring system at the highways and motorways were also upgraded with body-worn cameras, national highways and motorway police vehicle tracking system and public service vehicles management system, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Wednesday.

Islamabad, April 1 (IANS) Pakistan on Wednesday launched drone patrolling on highways and motorways to prevent violations of traffic rules on the main arteries of the country, according to an official statement.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the country's Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the upgrade of the system will help motorway and highway police to control traffic accidents and save lives through the use of modern technologies on the roads.

Briefing the officials and attendees, Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Syed Kaleem Imam termed the development a key achievement in the department's vision to secure the roads.

"The main purpose of using drone technology is to prevent violations of traffic laws on motorways and highways, as well as to ensure the immediate assistance of distressed people," and effectively monitoring of traffic flow and dangerous points on highways.

The official added that the body-worn cameras will help improve the performance of police staff besides enabling the management to have audio and video evidence of any accident, live recording of traffic management, modern policing on motorways and highways as well as increasing public confidence.

