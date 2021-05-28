Pak military officer killed in Afghan forces raid on Taliban hideouts in Helmand

Helmand [Afghanistan], May 28 (ANI): A Pakistani military officer was killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force in the southern province of Helmand, according to local media.



The Afghan Air Force said that the security forces conducted airstrikes on the Taliban and Al-Qaeda hideouts in Popalzai area of Khan Neshin district, killing several Al-Qaeda terrorists including a Pakistani military.

The killed Pakistani military had been wounded during the airstrike but later succumbed to severe wounds in a hospital in Quetta state located on the other side of the Durand Line, Afghanistan Times reported.

Military operations are going on against terrorists in several parts of the province.

Afghanistan has seen a spike in the incidents of violence in recent weeks, leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians. US withdrawal is underway and set to complete by September 11.

According to a report, heavy clashes is continuing in the five provinces including Baghlan, Helmand, Kunduz, Kandahar and Laghman, over the last few weeks. (ANI)

