Pak national's arrest causes panic in border village near Jammu

RS Pura (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Panic gripped the RS Pura on Saturday after a Pakistani national was apprehended from a village near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The man, who identified himself as Waseem from Pakistan's Sialkot, was found sitting in a house in Chandu Pura village, 35 km far from Jammu.



"I saw an unknown man sitting in my home. I asked him who he was and where did he come from? He identified himself as Waseem. I raised an alarm and he was nabbed by my family members," said Asha Devi in whose house the man was found.

The 22-year-old man was later handed over to the police.

"We thought he would be any thief only to discover later that he intruded the border," she told ANI.

The villagers are in a panic, she added.

After his arrest, the police have raised the level of alertness and checking the movement of vehicles in the area. (ANI)

