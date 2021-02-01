Pak Navy to host multinational maritime exercise

The exercise under the theme of "Together for Peace" is expected commence from February 10 and the participating countries will bring forth their assets and delegations, Xinhua news agency quoted a Navy statement saying on Sunday.

Islamabad, Feb 1 (IANS) More than 40 countries are expected to participate in a multinational maritime exercise to be hosted by the Pakistani Navy, an official said here.

This year, the exercise will focus on enhancing inter-operability with regional and extra regional navies to act as a bridge between the regions, and display united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain, the statement said.

The drill is aimed at providing a common forum for information sharing, mutual understanding and identifying areas of common interests for group analysis and dialogues through the international Maritime Conference to be held on the sidelines of the drills, it added.

Organising biennially since 2007, this will be the seventh edition of the maritime exercise.

--IANS

ksk/