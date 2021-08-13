Pak netizens unhappy as woman judge to be elevated to SC superseding seniors

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 13 (ANI): Pakistan netizens seem unhappy as the country will get its first woman Supreme Court judge next month, many terming her previous rulings as "corrupt and compromised."
Pakistanis are saying Justice Ayesha Malik who is reportedly a fourth on the seniority list of the Lahore High Court does not have enough competence hence, the "politics is being played in her (elevation)".
Malik, if elevated to the apex court, will remain a judge of the Supreme Court until March 2031, according to Pakistani publication Dawn.
Senior counsel of Pakistan court on condition of anonymity terms it as positive news, however, feared that different bar councils and associations may oppose the move on the question of seniority principle since once again a junior judge is being elevated from the high court.
While netizens called Justice Malik corrupt and questioned her competence in assessing "commercial and tax cases."
"Do u remember Ayesha Malik; The LHC Justice who had given historic verdict against Sharif family of not installing sugar mills in South Punjab? She will be recommended for elevation to SCP next month after retirement of Justice Mushir Alam," wrote a social media user named Ali Raza.
"And also the historic judgement of granting bail to money launderer Shahbaz http://Sharif.bs kr dai Bhai," another named Waqar Ashraf wrote.
While a journalist named Afia Salam wrote, "I would celebrate if process was followed as she deserves to be there on merit.... seniority being flouted would land her in the same soup as Sindh judges. She is a brilliant judge but here politics is being played with her. Sad." (ANI)