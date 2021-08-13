Pak netizens unhappy as woman judge to be elevated to SC superseding seniors

"Do u remember Ayesha Malik; The LHC Justice who had given historic verdict against Sharif family of not installing sugar mills in South Punjab? She will be recommended for elevation to SCP next month after retirement of Justice Mushir Alam," wrote a social media user named Ali Raza.

"And also the historic judgement of granting bail to money launderer Shahbaz http://Sharif.bs kr dai Bhai," another named Waqar Ashraf wrote.

While a journalist named Afia Salam wrote, "I would celebrate if process was followed as she deserves to be there on merit.... seniority being flouted would land her in the same soup as Sindh judges. She is a brilliant judge but here politics is being played with her. Sad." (ANI)