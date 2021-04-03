Pak observed slight dip in violence last month

The statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) on Friday revealed that a total of 20 militant attacks were monitored last month, in which 25 people were killed, while 37 others were injured, Xinhua news agency.

Islamabad, April 3 (IANS) A slight reduction in violence was observed in Pakistan during the month of March, according to the statistics released by an Islamabad-based think tank.

In February, the same number of militant attacks were reported, but the number of deaths and injuries were higher compared to March as 30 people were killed while 42 others were injured, according to PICSS.

Increase in militant attacks as well as security forces actions in Sindh province indicates that militants are trying to create troubles in this province.

According to the PICSS report, the highest number of militant attacks were reported from the tribal areas where five militant attacks were monitored in which four people were killed and two others were injured.

In Balochistan province, 10 people were killed and 24 others were injured in four militant attacks.

In other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three people were killed and three others were injured in four militant attacks.

In Sindh, five people were killed and six others were injured in four militant attacks.

Punjab province witnessed two militant attacks in which two people were killed, while Islamabad reported one incident in which a policeman was killed and two others were injured.

--IANS

ksk/