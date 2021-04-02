Pak oppn announces anti-govt rallies after Eid

A senior PML-N leader said the announcement was made after an over three-hour long virtual meeting was held in Islamabad on Thursday, which was presided over by PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, reports The Express Tribune.

Islamabad, April 2 (IANS) The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced of launching fresh anti-government protest rallies after Eid-ul-Fitr, it was reported on Friday.

"On the instructions Sharif, it has been decided that the PML-N will start a fresh round of protest rallies after Eidul Fitr," the leader said, adding that the same would be communicated to the 11-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in its next meeting.

He said the party hopes and expects that all PDM constituent parties would join the PML-N in its movement.

However, he said it has been decided that the party, with or without the PDM parties, would continue with its plan.

--IANS

ksk/