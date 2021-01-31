Pak Opposition alliance united despite differences: PDM chief Rehman

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that the Opposition alliance stands united despite its differences.



According to Geo News, the PDM chief's statement comes after PPP suggested that the government be ousted through a no-confidence motion, while PML-N rejected the idea.

While speaking to the media in Peshawar, the PDM chief said that the Imran Khan-led federal government has no cause for celebration. "PDM stands united and we will show our cards when we see fit."

"We are united and are moving forward with an effective strategy," Rehman added and further took a jibe at the Pakistani government saying that the rulers "have been fools and will continue to make fools of themselves".

Rehman said that with the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly, the electoral college still remains intact which is why the Opposition parties decided to take part in the by-polls and the Senate elections.

"We contested every by-election," he said, adding that "historically the true opinion of the people has always come forth in by-polls."

Geo News further reported that the PDM chief said that the public's opinion was "changed" during the 2018 general elections, and the election and its results are what the Opposition has been protesting.

"Why were such individuals given the reins of power who had no right to rule?" he questioned. Recently, the (PDM) on Monday announced its new round of anti-government rallies across the country. After a meeting of the PDM steering committee in Islamabad, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they will hold its first rally of the new phase in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh on February 5.

According to the PDM chief, the next rally will be held in Hyderabad on February 9 and it will be followed by another public gathering in Sialkot on February 13.

Accusing Imran Khan of seeking the biggest National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the foreign funding case, the PDM chief said "Foreign funding case is the biggest scandal in the country's history and Imran Khan is the main accused in the case."

PDM had organised several rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Lahore since October 16.

The PDM has announced the protest as it has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan by January 31. (ANI)

