Pak opposition demands resignations of Imran Khan, Punjab CM over Rawalpindi Ring Road project

Islamabad [Pakistan] May 19, (ANI): The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have demanded resignations from Prime Minister Imran Khan along with other ministers who were allegedly involved in the scam of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.



According to The News International, both the parties have asked for the resignations of Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Prime Minister's Adviser on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar and all the ministers who were involved in the scandal.

Former prime minister and the PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged that the government was protecting people involved in the scam, "everyone in the Prime Minister House was busy in making money," he said, reported the Pakistani daily. Abbasi also accused the ruling government of being double standard justice.

"The PML-N leaders like me, Shahbaz Sharif and Ahsan Iqbal had endured jail despite the fact that no corruption was proven, but so far no arrests have been made in Ring Road project," he said.

Abbasi also questioned as to why Zulfi Bukhari resigned, whereas he should have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari alleged that Imran Khan, who claimed to eradicate corruption, had instead turned out to be the facilitator of corrupt elements and the people were justified in asking where the ruler was sleeping who used to say all the time that he will not spare those who looted the national exchequer.

On Monday, Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal ordered the anti-corruption watchdog to look into alleged corruption, irregularities and illegal land requisition in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, reported SAMAA news.

Earlier, on Saturday, Imran Khan had ordered a full-fledged inquiry into the project after which the Punjab government decided to send the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a thorough investigation. (ANI)

