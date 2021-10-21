Pak Opposition to stage countrywide protests against inflation on Friday

The Opposition alliance's spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah said that committees will be formed at the provincial level to hold the protests.

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday announced nation-wide protests against rising inflation in the country on Friday, Geo News reported.

Committees will be formed in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad to determine the locations of the protests in consultation with the districts, he said.

Hamdullah further said that the duration of the demonstrations will be two weeks, which can be extended over time, the report said.

"The PDM leadership and members of the parliament will participate in the protests as much as possible," the spokesperson added.

He also said that the next meeting of the PDM steering committee will be held soon to review the political situation in the country.

Confirming the news, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that protests will be held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Swat, Shangla and other cities after Friday prayers, the report said.

"PDM is protesting tomorrow against rising inflation and unemployment," Aurangzeb said.

Sharing further details, the PML-N spokesperson said a procession will be taken out from the Jain Mandir Chowk in Lahore at 3 pm after Friday prayers.

In Karachi, the PDM rally will depart from the Empress Market at 3 pm, while a protest led by Engineer Amir Muqam will be held in Peshawar at 4 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Opposition alliance will stage a protest march in Mianwali, which will begin from the Railway Station Chowk and culminate at the Committee Chowk.

--IANS

san/arm