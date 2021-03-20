Pak PM Imran Khan isolates after testing Covid positive

Sultan said that the 68-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has quarantined himself at home.

Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination confirmed the development on Saturday.

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Sultan said in a tweet.

Pakistan is using the Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm against Covid-19 pandemic. Recently a batch of 5,00,000 doses was received in Pakistan from China.

The vaccination drive in Pakistan is currently underway for senior citizens.

