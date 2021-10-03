Pak PM speaks with Tajik President, discusses situation in Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Sunday had a phone conversation and discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.



This comes as Tajikistan has been critical of all forms of "lawlessness, murder, looting, and persecution" of the Afghan people, especially Tajiks, Uzbeks, and other national minorities. Meanwhile, the Taliban has accused Tajikistan of interfering in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan shared with President Rahmon Pakistan's contribution to efforts for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan," the statement read, as quoted by TOLO News agency.

Pakistan Prime Minister spoke on the important role of the international community in providing essential humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the statement read.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact with a view to further coordinating their efforts in support of peace and stability in Afghanistan," it added.

On Thursday, Russia had urged Tajikistan and Afghanistan to maintain calm after reports of tension at their common border.

"We observe with concern growing tensions in Tajik-Afghan relations against the background of mutual harsh statements by the leaders of the two countries," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexei Zaytsev was quoted as saying by DW News.

Last month, Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy head of the Afghan government had said in an interview with Al Jazeera that Tajikistan interferes in their affairs. He added that "for every action, there is a reaction."

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had said on Twitter that the outfit had sent thousands of fighters to the Afghan province of Takhar, which borders Tajikistan. According to Mujahid, this was needed to counter security threats. (ANI)

