Pak PM wishes Hasina on 50th anniversary of B'desh's I-Day

Bangladesh achieved Independence with support of the Indian Army and the citizens of the country on March 26, 1971, a day after the Pakistan military began Operation Searchlight, killing 30 lakh innocent people, unarmed civilians, as well as teachers and students of Dhaka University besides raping 3 lakh women.

However, Khan did not mention anything regarding the genocide, rape, atrocities and all the crimes against humanity by the auxiliary forces of Pakistan Army, Jamayat-e-Islam in 1971.

Bangladesh has been demanding an official apology from Pakistan over the genocide during the Liberation War that was a culmination of decades of economic and political deprivation, following Partition of India and Pakistan.

The letter was sent to the media by the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday evening.

Khan sought Bangladesh's support to fortify the existing bonds between the two countries and build new ones for the succeeding generations.

Hasina asked Islamabad to resolve outstanding issues, which include receiving an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide in 1971, repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Bangladesh, and the division of assets.

Khan wrote: "On this occasion, let us renew our resolve to jointly work for a better future for our peoples and even closer ties between our two countries.

"We would like to fortify our existing bonds with brotherly Bangladesh and build new ones for our succeeding generations, as we believe the destinies of our two peoples are intertwined," the Pakistan PM said in the letter, who had tested Covid positive last week.

Bangladesh's relations with Pakistan deteriorated further after the latter's Parliament adopted resolutions against the war crimes trial of Bangladesh, which hanged some major criminals who had committed crimes against humanity in 1971.

Pakistan's application for appointing its Envoy was not accepted for nearly two years until November 2019. In recent months, Pakistan's bid to improve relations with Bangladesh has been visible.

He wrote, "I have great pleasure in extending our felicitations on the 50th anniversary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh."

"The centenary events to commemorate the late Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are reflective of the deep affection and esteem in which he is held by yourself and the people of Bangladesh," he wrote.

Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the late father of the Bangladesh PM.

The cricket player-turned politician said Pakistan deeply values its fraternal ties with Bangladesh, which are based on "shared history, common faith, and convergent interests in promoting lasting peace and security as well as sustainable prosperity in our region and beyond.

"The centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh remind of the far-sighted vision of reconciliation and friendship between our two peoples, so dearly cherished by the leaders of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan remains a sincere partner in the fullest realization of this vision" he claimed.

Khan also invited Hasina to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience, saying he was confident that it would open a new chapter in the fraternal relations.

He wished Hasina a long life, health and happiness and continued peace, progress and prosperity of Bangladesh.

"Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," he wrote.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Prime Minister Hasina wrote a message to Imran Khan, wishing him quick recovery from Covid.

