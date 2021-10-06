Pak PM's revelation of talks with Taliban sparks uproar

Khan also revealed that the talks between his government and the TTP are taking place in Afghanistan.

"In fact, I think some of the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) groups want to talk to our government for peace, for some reconciliation, and we are in talks with some of the groups", Khan revealed.

"In the sense that the talks are taking place in Afghanistan. In that sense yes", he said.

Prime Minister's remarks have sparked anger among the locals in Pakistan, who are reminding him of the deadly attacks in schools, markets, mosques and other places, which have killed thousands of innocent people at the hands of the same TTP, who he is talking to and offering them to become normal citizens of the country.

"The terrorists who have killed our children in the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, who have killed innocent Muslims, who were praying in mosques, who have killed thousands of our soldiers, who have sent suicide bombers in markets and shrines to kill... Imran Khan says he is talking to them? How can he even think of talking to such inhumane people? How can he offer them to be normal citizens and give them immunity over their crimes?" said Numaish Khan, a local resident of Mardan in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province.

The Pakistani premier believes there is no military solution to the problem, which is why negotiation with the Pakistani Taliban is the only option for an anti-military solution.

"I repeat, I do not believe in military solutions. I am anti-military solutions. So, I always believe that political dialogue is the way ahead which was the case in Afghanistan", said Imran Khan.

Khan's revelations come with a backgrounder when President Dr. Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had offered the Taliban to lay down weapons and be pardoned for their crimes.

However, the offer of the foreign minster and the president was rejected by the TTP, who said that they do no seek pardon from anything as what they do is not a crime but is a religious jihad for the supremacy of Islam and Shariah.

--IANS

hamza/dpb