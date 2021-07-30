  1. Sify.com
  4. Pak policeman killed in blast

Last Updated: Fri, Jul 30th, 2021, 14:20:09hrs
Islamabad, July 30 (IANS) A policeman was killed and two civilians were injured on Friday in an explosion in Peshawar, capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a rescue organisation said.

The police were shifting a shopkeeper using a police van to a nearby police station upon the latter's violation of Covid-19 guidelines when the vehicle was hit by the explosion, Sher Gul from the non-governmental rescue organization Edhi Foundation, told Xinhua news agency.

The injured including a policeman were shifted to nearby hospital and the policeman is in critical condition, Gul said.

