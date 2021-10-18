  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Pak policeman killed, several injured after blast near Balochistan University in Quetta

Pak policeman killed, several injured after blast near Balochistan University in Quetta

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 18th, 2021, 18:25:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Quetta [Pakistan], October 18 (ANI): At least one policeman was killed and several other people were injured after a blast took place near Balochistan University at Quetta's Saryab Road, reported Dunya News.

The blast took place near a police mobile, while police and rescue officials have started arriving at the scene, said Geo News.
Injured people were taken to Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex Hospital by rescue members.
The investigation is underway to find out the nature of the blast, according to Geo News. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features