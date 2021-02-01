Pak receives 1st batch of Chinese Covid vaccines

Islamabad, Feb 1 (IANS) Pakistan on Monday received the first batch of China's Sinopharm vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

This batch, brought to Islamabad aboard a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft, contains 500,000 doses of the vaccine, Dawn news reported.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health (SAPM) Faisal Sultan said: "Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen. The NCOC and provinces played an instrumental role in tackling Covid.