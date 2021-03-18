Pak receives 2nd batch of Covid vax from China

Islamabad, March 18 (IANS) Pakistan has received the second batch of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China.

The vaccines arrived on Wednesday and a handover ceremony held at the Noor Khan Air Base near Islamabad, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan thanked the Chinese government for once again providing the Covid-19 vaccine aid to Pakistan.