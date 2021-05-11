Pak records 15% increase in exports to Afghanistan

Islamabad, May 11 (IANS) Pakistan has recorded a 15 per cent increase in exports to Afghanistan during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year 2021, Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, said.

The country's exports to Afghanistan during July-April (2020-21) were recorded at $869 million against the exports of $754 million during July-April (2019-20), Dawood said on Twitter on Monday.