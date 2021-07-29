  1. Sify.com
  4. Pak records over 4,000 new Covid cases for 2nd day

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 29th, 2021, 15:40:09hrs
Islamabad, July 29 (IANS) For a second consecutive day, Pakistan recorded more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases, which increased the overall infection tally to 1,020,324, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said that a total of 4,497 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 23,209 people have died of the disease, including 76 patients who died over the last 24 hours, it added.

According to a statement by the NCOC, the country's Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 374,434 cases, followed by Punjab with 354,904 infections.

Pakistan has administered 27,875,999 doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far.

--IANS

ksk/

