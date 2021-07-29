Pak records over 4,000 new Covid cases for 2nd day

Islamabad, July 29 (IANS) For a second consecutive day, Pakistan recorded more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases, which increased the overall infection tally to 1,020,324, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said that a total of 4,497 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.