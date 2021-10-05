Pak religious party demands recognition for Taliban govt in Afghanistan

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), the largest religious party of Pakistan, has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan with an aim to pave the way for peace in the war-torn country and the region.

As the world takes time to give recognition to the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, Pakistan has also opted to carry its policy of "wait and watch", a stance that is now being criticized by religious political parties of the country.

"Islamic countries must convene a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to recognize the Taliban government", said Sirajul Haq, head of the JI in Pakistan.

Haq also lashed out at the US and demanded Washington to apologise for killing thousands of people in its 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

"The US should recognise the government in Kabul and apologise to Afghanistan for killing thousands of people," he added.

Haq expressed his support to the Taliban regime, stating that a new hope of peace has been given to Afghanistan.

"The Taliban have given a new hope to the Ummah after 20 years of struggle in Afghanistan. Thousands of innocent people were killed in Afghanistan after the US occupation of the country."

The JI chief also slammed Pakistan's foreign policy under the incumbent government, reminding them of the recent vote against Islamabad in the US Congress, was a failure of the country's foreign policy.

Pakistan has been criticised for supporting and harbouring the Taliban leadership and its fighters for decades, which is claimed by the global community to have been the reason for the group's quick takeover of Afghanistan.

It is believed by the international community that the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is an indirect victory to Pakistan, which had been against the Ashraf Ghani regime and has accused it for spreading instability in the country through cross-border terrorism and its support to India.

However, under the current scenario, the government of Pakistan is surely facing pressure from major religious groups and political parties to be the first to recognize the Taliban led government in Afghanistan and not side with the West's stance.

