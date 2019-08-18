Pak resumes ceasefire violations in J&K

A day earlier, the Indian Army had hit a Pakistani post opposite Rajouri after unprovoked shelling from across the border had resulted in the death of an Indian soldier. Shelling in the sector had subsided on Friday evening.

Pakistan again resorted to firing in the Nowshera sector at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday with small arms and shelling with mortars. Ceasefire violations by Pakistan also took place in other parts of Jammu and Kashmir even though there were no casualties on Saturday till reports last came in.

Defence sources said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly even as shelling continued till late in the evening. "Ceasefire was also violated along the LoC on the Keri Battal area of Sundarbani sector of Jammu district. Heavy firing was reported and Indian Army was giving a befitting reply to the unprovoked shelling," said an Army official. Fresh ceasefire violation was reported along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district too. Army sources said increase in shelling through ceasefire violations could be part of Pakistan's efforts to sneak in militants into Jammu and Kashmir. Ceasefire violations have witnessed a spike after a sudden dip in the first two weeks of August. The number of ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir had been the highest in July so far this year.