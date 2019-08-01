Pak's proposal to grant consular access to Jadhav to be evaluated as per ICJ guidelines

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): India on Thursday said that the proposal sent by Pakistan to grant consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow is being evaluated as per the guidelines provided by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of ICJ judgement. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in the weekly briefing.



The reaction came shortly after Pakistan announced to grant consular access to Jadhav, who is on a death row in the country and is presently lodged in a jail there.

"The proposal sent by Pakistan is being evaluated by us as per the guidelines given by ICJ. Whatever response is to be sent will be given by us timely through diplomatic channels," the spokesperson added.

The development comes two weeks after the ICJ ruled in favour of India on the issue of granting consular access to the former naval officer.

The ICJ, in its ruling, asked Pakistan to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences".

In a major win for India, the world court had continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying and found that Pakistan breached the Vienna Convention by not giving him consular access. (ANI)

