Pak says 3 of its soldiers killed

An Indian Army officer termed the claim made by Pakistan's Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) as "fictitious". The official, however, acknowledged that there was ceasefire violation in Nowgam and Krishna Ghati sector, but there was no casualty on the Indian side.

The DG ISPR had said in a tweet that three Pakistani soldiers were killed in the firing on the LoC by Indian forces. It had also claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers in retaliatory fire.

The DG ISPR also released photographs of Pakistan army soldiers who were killed in the Afiring, identifying them as naik Tanveer, lance naik Taimoor and sepoy Ramzan.

The Indian Army said Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing small arms and mortars around 7a.m. in the Krishan Ghati sector in Poonch district on August 15. The Indian Army retaliated and the firing continued till 5.30 pm. gd/prs<br>