  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Pak SC to hear plea against Daniel Pearl murder accused

Pak SC to hear plea against Daniel Pearl murder accused

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jan 30th, 2021, 15:27:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Hamza Ameer
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features