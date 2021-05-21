Pak seeks cooperation with China to modernise agricultural sector

Islamabad, May 21 (IANS) As the agricultural sector of Pakistan is the backbone of the national economy, the country's officials and experts believe that the enhanced cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can greatly help Islamabad modernise the sector, ensure food security and improve local people's livelihood.

According to the figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the agricultural sector contributes about 24 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), accounts for half of employed labour force and is the largest source of foreign exchange earnings, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran khan said recently that the government has been seeking support from China to boost the agricultural sector of the country to ensure sustainable development and prosperity.

Pakistan is heading towards the modern agriculture, and the country will be following China's footsteps to uplift agro-based industries, Khan said, adding that in order to further elevate the sector, the government has made it one of the key cooperation areas under the CPEC.

In January 2021, China and Pakistan launched an online platform to collect and display information and achievements of agricultural and industrial cooperation between the two countries, aiming at enhancing bilateral cooperation under the CPEC in the two sectors.

In a conversation with Xinhua, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that enhanced cooperation with China in the field of agriculture can bring a green revolution in Pakistan and give stimulus to the economic and social development.

The country can further consolidate its strength in agriculture by learning from China's past success stories and upcoming development designs in agricultural science and technology, and mechanization, Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Muhammad Azeem Khan told Xinhua.

"The cooperation will not only improve the crop production and ensure food security, but it will also be a fate changer for the people of Pakistan," he said.

