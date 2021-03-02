Pak Senate polls to be held as per past practice

"The Commission also decided that due to time constrain, the ensuing Senate election scheduled for March 3, 2021, will be conducted as provided in the Constitution and Law as per past practice," The Express Tribune quoted the ECP as saying in a statement.

Islamabad, March 2 (IANS) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said that the Senate polls scheduled to take place on Wednesday will be held according to the "Constitution and law as per past practice".

The Commission's statement came a day after the Supreme Court asked it to take all available measures, including the use of the latest technology, aimed at preventing against corrupt practices during the elections.

The apex court had also declared that the secrecy of the ballot was not absolute.

"The Commission is taking all possible steps and measures to fulfil its constitutional duty to check that corrupt practices in the Senate elections are guarded against. The Commission has so far not received a detailed order/opinion," the statement further said.

