Pak should behave like a normal neighbour, not push in terrorists: MEA

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The government has received inputs that Pakistan-based terrorists might infiltrate into India in an attempt to carry out terror attack in Gujarat, the Ministry of External Affairs said in response to a high alert in ports along India's western coast.

"We are aware that Pakistan uses cross-border terrorism as state policy and each time we have made them aware of our concerns. We have received information that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists. We demand that Pakistan must act against the terror groups operating on its soil," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a weekly briefing."It is important for them (Pakistan) to now start behaving like a normal neighbour. What do normal neighbours do? You don't push terrorists into a neighbouring country. You do normal talk, normal trade. This is not something which is happening from Pakistan," the spokesperson added.The entire area of Kutch has been put on a high alert after information about a potential terrorist attack in the region, police said on Wednesday."State government and Director General of Police have issued a high alert in the Kutch after information about a potential terrorist attack in the region. Security has been increased in the district especially in West and East Kutch," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) DS Vaghela told ANI.He said that officers have been stationed for round-the-clock monitoring of all the ports and landing points in the region."We are also carrying out joint sea patrolling along with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Customs and Marine Police. We are also checking all the ships and boats near the port," Vaghela said.Meanwhile, a team of Border Security Force (BSF) had seized two Pakistani fishing boats in Harami Nallah area, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on Saturday.After the seizure of the single-engine boats, the BSF launched a search operation in the area. But nothing suspicious was recovered from the area during the search, it said. (ANI)