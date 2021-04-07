Pak smuggler shot dead along border; 22 kg heroin seized (Ld)

The intelligence-led operation was launched on the inputs provided by the police.

Chandigarh, April 7 (IANS) Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) busted a major narco-terror module and neutralised one Pakistani smuggler at the border outpost in Kakkar forward area in Amritsar district early on Wednesday, officials said.

A joint combing operation was launched at the site where the cross-border smuggling and infiltration attempt was made, leading to the recovery of 22 packets of heroin, weighing 22.660 kg, one Saiga MK rifle with two magazines and 24 live rounds of 7.50 mm, one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 21 live rounds of 7.62 mm, Pakistani currency, one Nokia phone with 2 SIMs (Telenor and Jazz) and one blue coloured pipe.

The police have registered an FIR against Belgium-based Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terrorist, Jagdish Bhura, and his Indian associate Jaspal Singh, a resident of Gatti Rajoke village in Ferozepur district.

Jaspal Singh was in close contact with Bhura and was involved in the smuggling of the composite drugs and weapons across the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar sector.

The case has been registered at the Lopoke police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural), Dhruv Dahiya, said Jaspal Singh is learnt to have close links with the ISI and has been involved in crossborder smuggling attempts of weapons and narcotics in the past.

Director General of Police (DGP), Dinkar Gupta, said that follow-up action is being taken to unearth the entire network of border couriers and associates of Jagdish Bhura, who are active on Indian and Pakistan borders, as well as to establish the entire network of his foreign and Indian associates.

"The arrest of Jaspal Singh is also likely to lead to further vital disclosures regarding the physical and financial flows associated with the recovered drugs and weapons consignment," the DGP told the media.

--IANS

vg/arm