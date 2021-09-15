  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Pak Taliban lures suicide bombers, says Bollywood actresses will receive them in heaven

Pak Taliban lures suicide bombers, says Bollywood actresses will receive them in heaven

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 15th, 2021, 23:20:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mrityunjoy Kumar Jha
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features