Pak temporarily bans travel from India

The NCOC on Monday decided to place India in its C Category list, following which all passengers coming from India via land or air routes will not be allowed to enter the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Islamabad, April 20 (IANS) Pakistan has banned travel from India for two weeks in the wake of the unprecented resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the neighbouring country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad said.

India's overall coronavirus tally has increased to 15,321,089 after the country registered more than 2 lakh confirmed cases for six consecutive day amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The death toll currently stood at 180,530.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is also currently facing a serious third wave of the pandemic, and to control its further spread the country is taking multiple measures including closure of schools, banning public gatherings and closing markets twice a week, among others.

Temporarily banning travel from the countries where Covid-19 cases are surging is also a part of the government's plan to control the disease spread.

