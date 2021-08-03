Pak terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) One Pakistani terrorist was killed in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the Chandaji area of Bandipora district in Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The terrorist has been identified as Babar Ali from Pakistan's Punjab, sources said.

A top police official told IANS, "On 23/24 July an operation was carried out at the Shokbaba forest area in which three terrorists were killed, including one Pakistani terrorist.