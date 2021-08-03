Pak terrorist who escaped July encounter killed in J&K gunfight (2nd Lead)

Srinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) Pakistani LeT terrorist Babar Ali, who had escaped from Shokbaba encounter on July 24, was on Tuesday killed in a gunfight with security forces who had tracked him down to a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, police said.

"On July 23/24, three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, including Sharik Altaf (who had ex-filtrated in 2018), were killed in the Shokbaba encounter. However, terrorist Babar Ali had managed to escape from the said encounter site and was being continuously tracked rigorously thereafter. In furtherance of the tracking and after pinpointing his presence in Chandajji forest area today, a joint operation was launched by police, 26 Assam Rifles & CRPF in the said area," police said.