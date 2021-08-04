'Pak terrorists occupy Afghan forces camp in Nuristan, facilitate terrorists to join Taliban'

In an opinion piece in Times of Israel, Fabien Baussart writes that inputs continue to indicate Pakistani assistance to the Taliban.As the Taliban have intensified attacks on civilians and security forces, Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of aiding the terrorists.Last month, the Afghan foreign ministry said the Taliban military offensive was supported by Pakistani notorious spy agency -- ISI, which was trying to align the terror group with the Haqqani network and Al-Qaeda.Pakistani terrorist groups, including Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Taiba, Lashkar Islam, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Jamaat ul Ahrar, Tanzim ul Badr and Lashkar Jangawi were fighting in Eastern provinces like Kunar, Nooristan and Nangarhar and were also fighting along with the Taliban and Haqqani network in Ghazani, Logar, Khost, Paktia, Kandahar, Zabul and Helmand provinces.Pakistan military was reportedly assisting the Taliban in setting up training camps in Eastern provinces of Afghanistan and also in recruitment.Afghan security forces assess that Al-Qaeda was supporting the Taliban by setting up training centres in Uruzgan province and trying to exploit the current situation to expand its base in Afghanistan.Earlier this month, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani too lambasted Pakistan for not severing its ties with terrorist organisations groups and said that according to intelligence reports over 10,000 'jihadi' fighters had entered Afghanistan in the last month.He added that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government had failed to convince the Taliban to "negotiate seriously" in the ongoing peace talks.Recently, Afghan former intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil too said that at least 1,000 Pakistani terrorists enter into Afghanistan every day through the Spin Boldak border district, which was captured by the Taliban last week.Afghan officials accused Pakistan of providing air support to the Taliban and threatening to hit back if Afghan forces try to retake the Spin Boldak border area.Despite ample evidence that suggests the contrary, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country was neither "responsible" for the actions of the Taliban. "What the Taliban are doing or are not doing has nothing to do with us. We are neither responsible nor the spokesperson for the Taliban."A UN report said that terrorists from a variety of countries including Pakistan continue to operate in Afghanistan.The 28th report of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said that Pakistan-based terror group TTP has maintained ties with the Taliban as about 6,000 of its terrorists are on the Afghan side of the border (ANI)