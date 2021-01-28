Pak to begin Covid vaccination from next week

Islamabad, Jan 28 (IANS) Vaccination against the novel coronavirus in Pakistan is set to begin across the country from next week, a Minister has revealed.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said: "The system for vaccination is in place. Hundreds of vaccination centres in the country will be administering Covid vaccine... The vaccination of frontline health workers will start next week."