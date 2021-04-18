Pak to begin inoculation for 50-59 age group from April 21

Islamabad, April 18 (IANS) Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced its decision to start the vaccination of people in the 50-59 age group against Covid-19 from April 21, it was reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, said: "Decision taken in today's NCOC meeting to start vaccination of people in the age group of 50 to 59 from Wednesday the 21st of April.