Pak to mortgage park named after Fatima Jinnah

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Pakistan is considering mortgaging Islamabads biggest park to get a loan of around 500 billion PKR, a media report said.

As per the Dawn news report, the proposal has been included in the agenda of the meeting of the federal cabinet scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held through video link conference system which has been arranged at the Prime Minister's House and a committee room of the Cabinet Division.