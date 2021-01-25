Pak to mortgage park named after Fatima Jinnah

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Pakistan is considering mortgaging Islamabads biggest park to get a loan of around 500 billion PKR, a media report said.
As per the Dawn news report, the proposal has been included in the agenda of the meeting of the federal cabinet scheduled to be held on Tuesday.
The meeting will be held through video link conference system which has been arranged at the Prime Minister's House and a committee room of the Cabinet Division.
Due to financial issues the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to mortgage the F-9 or Fatima Jinnah Park of the federal capital to get the loan through issuing bonds.
The Capital Development Authority has already issued a no-objection certificate in this regard.
Earlier, a number of institutions, buildings and roads have been mortgaged during the tenures of successive governments to get loans through national and international bonds.
A public recreation park, it spread on 759 acres of land.
The park is one of the largest covered green areas in Pakistan.
It is named after Fatima Jinnah, the younger sister of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
