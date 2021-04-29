Pak to start local production of CanSinoBio's vaccine next month

Islamabad, April 29 (IANS) Pakistan will start the local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month, National Institute of Health's officials said. The development comes after 100,00 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan.

The NIH officials said that the arrangements to prepare CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine were done, while the raw material for the vaccine would reach Pakistan in early May, the Geo TV reported on Wednesday.