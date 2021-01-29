Pak to stop manual visas from next month

Islamabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Starting from February, Pakistan will stop issuing manual visasand has asked non-resident nationals and others interested in travelling to the country to apply online for e-visas.

"In compliance with the instructions of the government of Pakistan for complete implementation of e-visa regime, Embassy of Pakistan and its consulates across the United States will stop the issuance of manual visa from February 1, 2021," a notification issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington said on Thursday.