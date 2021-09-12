Pak to vaccinate teens from Monday

Speaking to Dawn news, Minis­try of National Health Ser­vices spokesperson Sajid Shah said: "They will be given Pfizer vaccine and the facility will be free of cost. Children in this age group are therefore advised to visit vaccination centres along with their Form B from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Islamabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Pakistan will begin vaccinating teenagers in the age group between 15-17 against Covid-19 starting from Monday, according to the Nat­ional Command and Opera­tion Centre (NCOC).

"Pfizer vaccine will be ava­ilable at all major vaccination centres... We have also been making arrangements to send teams to educational institutions to vaccinate children."

On August 24, Health Minister Faisal Sultan had announced that people over 17 years of age would be able to receive the first dose of a Covid jab from September 1 and would be fully inoculated by October 15.

He added that the date for inoculating people in the age group of 15 to 17 years would be announced later.

The country has so far administered 67,342,288 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

In the last 24 hours, 3,480 more people tested positive for the virus and 82 others died, which took Pakistan's overall infection tally and death toll to 1,201,367 and 26,662, respectively.

