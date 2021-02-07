Pak trying to spread militancy in Jammu, smuggle weapons to Kashmir: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday said a commander of Lashkar-e-Mustafa who was arrested on February 6 revealed that several hideouts have been stationed in Jammu to spread militancy, receive weapons from Pakistan and send them to Kashmir and other areas.



Dilbag Singh told reporters in Jammu, "Yesterday, a commander of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, which is Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeMs) outfit was arrested in Jammu & Kashmir. He revealed that several hideouts have been stationed in Jammu to spread militancy. They receive weapons from Pakistan, send them to Kashmir and other areas. But I am happy that security forces are tacking the situation well."

He said, "Punjab and J&K are easy targets for drug smuggling because of border proximity. Drug racket is supported and sponsored by Pakistan. BSF has recovered 66 kilogram drugs in Jammu's Arnia sector. In Kashmir, areas like Kupwara, Poonch, Baramulla, Samba are active zones."

Terrorist Hidayatullah Malik, who was arrested on Saturday was planning a major attack in Jammu city, which is the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Malik, the chief of terror organisation Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), a front organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is one of ten accused in a case pertaining to the detection of the powerful car bomb in Pulwama in May 2020, which was later on destroyed on the spot to avert any major mishap, Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

Malik was arrested near Kunjwani in Jammu in a joint operation by Jammu and Anantnag police at about 3:30 pm on Saturday. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including two pistols and grenades have been recovered from his possession.

During the joint operation, the said terrorist attacked the joint party and tried to escape from the spot but the team apprehended him. (ANI)

